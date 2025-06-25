in Artificial Intelligence, News

interos.ai Unveils AI-Powered Platform for Tariff Exposure Visibility

Logo / interos.ai
interos.ai launched itariffs to help businesses address the impact of tariffs on their supply chain
interos.ai has launched itariffs, an AI-powered platform to help businesses understand their exposure to tariff across their supply chain.

interos.ai has launched itariffs, a new artificial intelligence-powered product designed to help businesses understand and manage their exposure to tariffs across their supply chain, including multiple tiers of suppliers, Supply & Demand Chain Executive reported Monday.

What Is itariffs?

itariffs will work to enable procurement, finance and risk teams to gain insights into how tariffs affect an organization’s supply chain. The AI-driven platform, which will be integrated into the interos.ai Resilience dashboard, provides targeted intelligence to generate information regarding urgent queries. It also enables companies to make quick decisions on optimizing sourcing in vulnerable categories and accurately measure tariff impact for executive-level planning. In addition, itariffs helps companies act fast and accordingly before tariffs disrupt their supply chains and cause cost surges.

The new interos.ai product features multi-tier mapping, drill-down exploration, prioritized supplier lists and risk layering capabilities.

Remarks by interos.ai’s Yardley Pohl

Yardley Pohl, chief product and technology officer of interos.ai, said, “Tariffs aren’t just headlines, they’re disrupting critical supply chains in real ways, in real time. With itariffs, we are giving organizations a powerful edge: AI-driven visibility that cuts through guesswork and reveals risks buried deep across sub-tiers of suppliers. It’s the difference between reacting late and responding smart, before disruptions hit.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Written by Miles Jamison

