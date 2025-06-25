interos.ai has launched itariffs , a new artificial intelligence-powered product designed to help businesses understand and manage their exposure to tariffs across their supply chain, including multiple tiers of suppliers, Supply & Demand Chain Executive reported Monday.

What Is itariffs?

itariffs will work to enable procurement, finance and risk teams to gain insights into how tariffs affect an organization’s supply chain. The AI-driven platform, which will be integrated into the interos.ai Resilience dashboard, provides targeted intelligence to generate information regarding urgent queries. It also enables companies to make quick decisions on optimizing sourcing in vulnerable categories and accurately measure tariff impact for executive-level planning. In addition, itariffs helps companies act fast and accordingly before tariffs disrupt their supply chains and cause cost surges.

The new interos.ai product features multi-tier mapping, drill-down exploration, prioritized supplier lists and risk layering capabilities.

Remarks by interos.ai’s Yardley Pohl