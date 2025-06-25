Guidehouse has issued a new report designed to provide senior government and business leaders with actionable insights to maximize the potential of artificial intelligence, cloud, data platforms, cybersecurity and other core technologies to improve efficiency and create value.

The professional services firm said Monday The Tech Guide 2025: A Roadmap for Turning Urgency into Advantage includes downloadable AI Acceleration Frameworks, which provide government, healthcare, energy and financial services leaders with checklists to quickly integrate AI into their operations.

“At a time when the pace of change is only accelerating, the winners won’t be the ones chasing the newest tools—they’ll be the ones who know how to use them strategically,” said Guidehouse technology leader Stuart Brown.

“The Tech Guide cuts through the chaos and delivers a clear path to smarter, faster decisions,” Brown added.

Tech Guide’s Key Takeaways

The Tech Guide provides technology leaders with insights on how to leverage autonomous AI agents, which will help transform operations and workflows in multiple industries.

To advance agentic AI adoption, the Guidehouse document states that tech leaders should map their end-to-end business processes to identify where AI agents might integrate; conduct adversarial testing and red teaming to identify blind spots before deployment; and treat every AI deployment as a starting point.

According to the Tech Guide, government agencies can operate at a commercial pace through public-private partnerships, an iterative approach to AI scaling and growing investment from major tech companies.