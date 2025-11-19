Viasat has secured a five-year extension to its long-standing contract with the Navy Exchange Service Command, or NEXCOM, to continue providing managed connectivity services across Navy and joint base facilities worldwide.

What Will the Extended Contract Deliver?

Under the extension, Viasat will continue operating the personal-use networks that support sailors living in unaccompanied or select family housing; visitors using Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities; and guests in lodging and temporary living quarters such as Navy Lodge, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Navy Getaways and Fisher House locations, according to a press release published Tuesday.

The scope also includes technology refreshes. Viasat will deploy new hardware and infrastructure and enhance internet service provider backhaul to provide higher bandwidth across installations inside and outside the continental United States.

Victor Farah, senior vice president of Viasat’s government services and solutions business, said the upgrades aim to improve connectivity resilience and bring on-base services closer to a “modern, fiber-like digital experience.”

The contract work supports the Barracks Task Force, which focuses on improvements in living conditions and quality of life for service members, including network modernization for unaccompanied housing.

How Long Has Viasat Supported NEXCOM?

The company’s partnership with NEXCOM began in 2011. Over that period, Viasat has executed major connectivity projects across more than 100 bases. Such projects involve new network backbones, cable management transmission system enhancements and fiber network modernization.

The contract was previously renewed in 2021 for a five-year term.

“We understand how vital it is for service members to stay connected—to their loved ones, to their missions, and to the world around them,” Farah said. “This extension reflects our shared commitment to continually enhance those experiences through faster, more resilient, and more affordable connectivity.”