USA Rare Earth has appointed Gregory Bowman as chief global policy officer and head of external relations as the company expands engagement with policymakers and government partners supporting domestic rare earth production.

The company said Monday Bowman will oversee public policy, government relations, corporate affairs and strategic communications.

The leadership change comes as USA Rare Earth moves forward with a letter of intent for potential $1.6 billion in U.S. government funding, consisting of a $1.3 billion loan and $277 million in federal funding, and a $1.5 billion private investment in a public equity transaction to enhance rare earth processing and magnet manufacturing capacity.

Who Is Gregory Bowman?

Bowman brings experience spanning national security policy, legislation, global strategy and complex infrastructure programs, USA Rare Earth said.

Prior to joining the company, he held leadership roles at Siemens Government Technologies, including chief corporate strategy officer and senior vice president for national security solutions.

Earlier in his career, Bowman served for more than two decades in the U.S. Army, where he held senior legal and leadership positions.

He was previously a member of the U.S. Army Science Board and the Department of Defense Business Board, and currently sits on the founding council of Partnerships Revolutionizing International Supply Chain Modernization and the Strategic Council of the Silverado Policy Accelerator.

What Other Leadership Changes Did USA Rare Earth Announce?

Alongside Bowman’s appointment, the company named Valerie Ford Jacob as chief legal officer and J.B. Lowe as vice president and head of investor relations.

Jacob previously served as a partner and co-head of the financial institutions group and global capital markets at Freshfields US and earlier held chairperson and senior partner roles at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

Lowe joins from SolarEdge Technologies, where he led investor relations. He previously worked as an equity research analyst at Citi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and TD Cowen.

USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton, a five-time Wash100 Award recipient who joined the company in 2025, said the additions strengthen the company’s leadership team as it builds the “leading global mine-to-magnet platform.”