Spendwell.AI has partnered with Carahsoft Technology for the distribution of its fiscal accountability and spend management platform to the government sector through the latter’s reseller partners.

Mike Adams, Carahsoft senior sales director, said in a statement Wednesday that Spendwell.AI’s platform is a “game-changer” for government customers. “With the addition of Spendwell.AI’s solutions, Carahsoft and its reseller partners can equip agencies with tools to transform their approach to fiscal responsibility, aligning with efficiency mandates and enabling them to achieve more with less resources,” Adams pointed out.

What Spendwell.AI’s platform Offers

Spendwell.AI’s platform is designed for promoting fiscal responsibility through real-time budget tracking, predictive analytics and compliance reporting. Featuring automated tools, it supports the optimization of agencies’ resources to avoid wasteful spending, while complying with federal regulations.

Bob Willingham, Spendwell.AI’s founder and CEO, noted that the company’s platform drives operational efficiency through its alignment with current government initiatives and recent executive orders. “Our partnership with Carahsoft enables us to bring our transformative spend management platform to government agencies, fostering a culture of fiscal accountability,” said the Spend.AI head.

The company’s platform will be available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.