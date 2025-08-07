Allyon, a woman-owned small business that offers a variety of services, including cybersecurity, infrastructure support and engineering, has promoted veteran federal business executive Tony Barrett to president and chief technology officer from his former post of vice president of federal markets.

A retired Marine Corps intelligence officer, Barrett brings to his new role more than 30 years of experience across the military and private sectors, Allyon said Wednesday. As president and CTO, he will now focus on driving the company’s business activities across the Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies and the intelligence community.

Barrett’s Corporate Leadership Track Record

Barrett joined Allyon in March as head of its federal business, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before Allyon, he had a stint of over two years at BigBear.ai, where he served last as president and general manager of federal markets and led the company’s support initiatives for the U.S. Air Force and Department of Homeland Security.

Barrett also previously held senior executive roles for more than two years at PCI, which BigBear.ai later acquired. His contributions to PCI included strategic leadership in merger and acquisition integration and management revamp, as well as support in revenue generation and workforce expansion.

Rebekah Barr, Allyon’s CEO and chairperson to whom Barrett will directly report, conveyed excitement in working with him to grow the company. “Tony knows how to connect strategy to mission and how to bring people together to make it happen,” the Allyon head remarked.