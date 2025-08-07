in Cybersecurity, News

LMI Secures CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification With Perfect Score

Doug Wagoner / LMI
LMI CEO Doug Wagoner. LMI has achieved CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification.
Doug Wagoner CEO LMI

LMI has garnered a perfect score of 110 to secure a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 Level 2 certification.

Enabling Faster, Safer Platform Deployment

The mission-driven technology services company said Wednesday the CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification validates its compliance with stringent cybersecurity protocols for safeguarding controlled unclassified information, or CUI. The certification specifically applies to LMI’s IronSled, LIGER and supporting cloud service providers and artificial intelligence infrastructure services, whose approval for use by the Department of Defense is significantly streamlined.

With the achievement, LMI is now one of almost 350 companies, or less than one percent of the defense industrial base, to receive the certification.

Remarks From LMI’s Doug Wagoner & Jonathan Stammler

“Achieving CMMC 2.0 certification underscores LMI’s commitment to mission — delivering the speed and security our customers require. It’s a powerful example of how we bring operational pace and agility to every mission we support,” said LMI CEO and six-time Wash100 Award winner Doug Wagoner.

“With this certification, we can rapidly deploy applications like IronSled and LIGER, and provide secure hosting environments for our customers and partners, expanding opportunities across the defense ecosystem,” said Jonathan Stammler, chief information officer at LMI.

