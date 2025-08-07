in Executive Moves, News

John Reeves Appointed Vice President for Space and Mission Systems at Viasat

John Reeves. Reeves has taken on a vice president role at Viasat.
John Reeves announced Wednesday on LinkedIn that he has been named vice president for space and mission systems at Viasat.

Who Is John Reeves?

Reeves has been part of Viasat for eight years, during which he has held various positions of leadership, including managing director for global affairs, managing director at Viasat UK, vice president for strategic initiatives and executive director for strategic initiatives. He began working at Viasat in 2017 as director for strategic initiatives.

Previously, Reeves was a partner at the Silicon Valley Defense Group. Earlier in his career, he served as a foreign service officer at the Department of State, where he worked for over 14 years.

Viasat’s newest VP earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Chicago. Reeves furthered his education by participating in the executive leadership program of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. 

