Darrell Hineman Joins SNC as Compliance VP

Sierra Nevada Corp. has appointed Darrell Hineman as vice president of compliance, bringing more than two decades of experience in government contract compliance and accounting.

Hineman’s Career Highlights

Hineman, who announced the appointment in a recent LinkedIn post, has more than two decades of experience working with government contractors on compliance, audit and accounting requirements. The new SNC vice president steps into the role after serving as director of government accounting at Viasat for nearly two years. Before joining Viasat, he spent five years as a federal compliance officer at IBM, where he led a team responsible for interpreting and applying federal acquisition and cost accounting regulations.

Earlier in his career, Hineman held compliance-related leadership roles at CohnReznick, Unisys and Ernst & Young, following several years as a senior auditor with the Defense Contract Audit Agency.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and managerial economics from Southern Utah University and an associate degree in business administration from Dixie State University.