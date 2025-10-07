Peraton has secured a spot in a $980 million multiple-award contract for the U.S. Air Force’s Automatic Testing Systems Acquisition-I, or ATSA-I. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract calls for the company to support the service branch’s worldwide network of automatic testing systems for aircraft, the company said Monday.

Expansive Support Services in Air Force Contract

Peraton noted that its team will bring in defense technology and engineering services to help maintain and operate specialized testing equipment for a wide range of military aircraft, such as fighter jets, bombers, drones and helicopters. The tests are geared to ensure aircraft safety, reliability and combat-readiness, the company added.

The ATSA-I contract streamlines Department of Defense procurement and supports the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in managing the full lifespan of U.S. military test systems. Through the systems, warfighters can quickly detect and fix equipment issues, enabling prompt repairs, more reliable equipment and quicker deployments. Besides the USAF, ATSA-I also supports the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and U.S. allies.

Peraton Contract Goal: Support Mission Readiness

“This contract goes beyond reliable test equipment and represents proactive mission readiness,” said Tarik Reyes, president of Peraton’s defense mission and health solutions sector. “Our work will help keep America’s military aircraft in mission-ready condition so that our servicemen and women can fly, fight and win wherever they’re called,” the company executive remarked.

Peraton secured the contract spot along with 32 other companies that the DOD announced in September. Major companies in the contractors selected in the competitive procurement include BAE Systems, Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI Federal, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission System, and Northrop Grumman.

According to the DOD’s contract award announcement, the rest of the contractors are as follows: