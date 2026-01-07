Sierra Space Reaches Early Production Milestone on SDA Tranche 2 Tracking Layer Satellites

Sierra Space has completed the first set of satellite structures it is producing for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 2 Tracking Layer, finishing the work three months earlier than projected.

What Did Sierra Space Complete Under the SDA T2TRK Program?

Produced at the company’s Victory Works facility in Colorado, these nine structures cover the first of two orbital planes assigned to Sierra Space and represent half of its 18-satellite commitment, according to a press release published Tuesday. The accelerated timeline advances the SDA’s push to expand missile warning and tracking capabilities within the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

As Plane 1 moves into the assembly, integration and testing phase, Sierra Space has initiated production on the final nine structures to complete the second orbital plane.

“To go from a successful Critical Design Review to completing the Plane 1 satellite structures—three months ahead of schedule—is a powerful validation of our investment in scalable infrastructure,” said Erik Daehler, senior vice president for defense at Sierra Space.

What Is Sierra Space’s Role in the SDA Tracking Layer?

Sierra Space is one of three prime contractors selected by SDA to build satellites for the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer, alongside L3Harris Technologies and Lockheed Martin. Each contractor is responsible for producing 18 satellites, contributing to a 54-satellite tracking constellation.

Sierra Space’s agreement with SDA, valued at approximately $740 million, covers the design, production and delivery of satellites equipped with infrared sensors capable of tracking advanced missile threats. Some of the spacecraft are designed to support fire control–quality tracking data for missile defense applications.

SDA previously said the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer is scheduled to begin launching no later than April 2027.