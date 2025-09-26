Seekr Technologies has named Dave Myers as executive vice president of its Forward Deployed Engineering group. Seekr said Wednesday that Myers will lead a team tasked with supporting customers in integrating the company’s artificial intelligence offerings and accelerating time-to-value from the company’s AI products.

Myers is based at Seekr’s Reston, Virginia, headquarters and reports directly to President Rob Clark.

Myers to Help Customers Realize Power of SeekrFlow

“Seekr’s commitment to seamlessly deploy trusted, transparent AI solutions closely aligns with how I approach impactful engineering,” Myers said. “I’m excited to lead a team that does exactly that, helping customers realize the power of SeekrFlow by integrating it directly into their day-to-day systems and decisions.”

SeekrFlow works to support the full lifecycle of artificial intelligence, enabling organizations to build, train, validate, deploy and monitor trusted AI applications. The offering is designed to address critical enterprise challenges such as hallucinations, lack of explainability, data sovereignty, infrastructure costs and operational complexity.

Myers’ Career Highlights

Myers joins Seekr from Palantir, where he served as U.S. commercial lead and head of strategic accounts in the Mid-Atlantic, leading cultivation, sales progression and deployment of Foundry into key strategic accounts. He also held roles at Blue Ocean Technologies, Noble Path Advisors, Academy Securities, J.P. Morgan, Sanford C. Bernstein and Lehman Brothers. Myers served four years as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a director of the Marine Corps–Law Enforcement Foundation.