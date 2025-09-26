Jim Haney Appointed Chief Financial Officer at Trident

Jim Haney has been selected as the new chief financial officer of Trident Solutions .

The ATL Partners-backed company said Thursday Haney’s hiring is crucial to its efforts to establish itself as a focused, multi-domain defense electronics platform. Trident CEO Lorin Hattrup emphasized that Haney’s expertise in defense electronics and financial strategy will be crucial for aligning financial operations with Trident’s “vision of delivering high-performance, purpose-built electronics across multiple defense domains.”

Who Is Jim Haney?

Haney is a seasoned financial executive with over 15 years of leadership experience in the defense and aerospace industries. He has a proven track record of managing global finance activities, guiding mergers and acquisitions, and implementing forward-looking financial systems.

Haney joins Trident following his tenure as vice president and CFO of Teledyne Qioptiq Group , a Teledyne Technologies subsidiary acquired from Excelitas Technologies in January. He was with Excelitas for over 11 years, serving in various roles, including VP and CFO of the defense and aerospace division, director of finance, finance manager and senior financial analyst.