SAP NS2 Secures $1B Army Contract to Support Cloud Migration

Harish Luthra / SAP National Security Services
Harish Luthra. The U.S. Army awarded SAP NS2 a $1B contract to provide RISE with SAP cloud systems.
Harish Luthra CEO SAP NS2

The U.S. Army has awarded SAP National Security Services a $1 billion firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for access to the RISE with SAP portfolio, supporting the service branch’s transition to cloud-based enterprise systems.

What Does the Contract Cover?

The 10-year contract, awarded in September 2025 and running through September 2035, will facilitate the Army’s migration from legacy, on-premise applications to SAP NS2’s cloud environment, which meets the security and compliance standards of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, according to a press release published Thursday.

SAP NS2 will provide a suite of cloud applications, infrastructure and management services designed to enhance enterprise resource planning, supply chain management and advanced analytics capabilities. The initiative aims to streamline administrative processes and accelerate enterprise software delivery in support of mission-critical operations.

“By leveraging RISE with SAP, the United States Army will gain the agility, resilience, and innovation in the cloud to better serve the warfighter,” said Harish Luthra, CEO of SAP NS2 and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide secure, scalable, and mission-ready solutions that empower America’s military to remain the dominant force in today’s increasingly complex global landscape.”

How Will SAP NS2 Ensure Security and Compliance?

All applications under the contract will be deployed in a U.S.-based secure cloud environment, in compliance with FedRAMP and Defense Information Systems Agency security standards.

SAP NS2 said its team includes cybersecurity and compliance specialists.

Written by Kristen Smith

