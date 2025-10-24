in Artificial Intelligence, Government Technology, News

BrainChip, Parsons Partner on Neuromorphic AI Integration for Defense Systems

BrainChip Holdings has announced a partnership with Parsons company Blue Ridge Envisioneering to integrate Akida neuromorphic processors into Parsons’ edge-AI platforms for defense and intelligence applications.

Under the agreement, BrainChip said Thursday that its ultra-low-power Akida processors will be deployed by BRE to deliver adaptive, on-device artificial intelligence capable of operating without cloud connectivity.

Multi-Year BrainChip-Parsons Collaboration 

The collaboration enabling Parsons’ access to BrainChip’s AKD1500 processor and AI Enablement Package extends to long-term supply and support provisions. The two partners’ multi-year partnership framework includes commitments for manufacturing scale, supply continuity and tiered pricing for large-volume deployments.

BrainChip said Akida’s event-based architecture and one-shot learning capabilities make it ideal for defense use, allowing systems to perform advanced signal analysis and decision-making in real time while maintaining minimal power consumption.

Mike Kushin, Parsons’ president of defense and intelligence, pointed out that BrainChip’s Akida platform provides the company a “pioneering edge” in the low-powered delivery of real-time intelligence. “This collaboration strengthens our combined national security commitment and propels our roadmap for deploying AI-enabled systems that will redefine defense operations,” Kushin commented.

