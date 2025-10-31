SandboxAQ Launches Database on Cryptographic Risks

SandboxAQ’s OpenCryptography database is now publicly available. SandboxAQ said Thursday that the database features thousands of entries on cryptographic assets and their weaknesses and risks, providing information to security teams looking into exploitable vulnerabilities and remediation, and to enterprises, researchers and policymakers looking into real-world cryptographic deployments.

OpenCryptography stems from a SandboxAQ inventory of cryptographic assets from widely used software and infrastructure. That inventory covers nearly a billion open-source repositories, software containers and operating system distributions.

Entries in OpenCryptography currently focuses on open source Docker containers, but new features and data sources will be added over time.

Why Is Cryptography Visibility Needed?

Commenting on the effort, SandboxAQ Cybersecurity Group General Manager Marc Manzano underscored the foundational role that cryptography plays in establishing digital trust and so must no longer be “seen as a black box.”

“We cannot secure what we can’t see. By making this database available to everyone, we are ending cryptographic blind spots and giving the community what it needs to act now, pinpoint actual vulnerabilities faster, and accelerate post-quantum readiness,” Manzano added.