Lockheed Martin has partnered with Google Public Sector to integrate Google’s generative artificial intelligence technologies into its AI Factory.

What Is the Goal of the Lockheed Martin-Google Public Sector Collaboration?

Lockheed said Wednesday, in the initial phase of the collaboration, Google’s generative AI technologies—including Google Gemini on Google Distributed Cloud—will be integrated into Lockheed Martin’s unclassified on-premises environment, providing its workforce with secure access to advanced AI tools. This initiative is designed to enhance national security capabilities by enabling Lockheed Martin teams to accelerate data analysis, research, logistics and innovation, while maintaining strict security and mission assurance standards.

The integration of generative AI strengthens Lockheed Martin’s ability to work faster and more efficiently, building reliable and secure AI to advance 21st Century Security technologies across defense, space and cybersecurity domains. These AI-driven capabilities are designed to fast-track multi-modal data analysis, enhance research and development and optimize supply chain management and logistical planning.

What Did Lockheed & Google Executives Say About the Partnership?

“We are proud to take yet another industry-leading step with Lockheed Martin to deploy the most advanced AI tools to support government agencies, while adhering to the absolute highest standards of security and data governance,” said Jim Kelly , vice president of federal at Google Public Sector and a Wash100 Award winner.

“This initiative equips our engineers with powerful tools—safely and at scale—to accelerate innovation in support of our business and critical missions,” stated Greg Forrest, vice president of AI foundations and commercialization at Lockheed Martin.