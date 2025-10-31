The Office of Open Source Intelligence, or OSN, within the Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security has awarded Agile Defense company RevaComm a two-year Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract worth $25 million.

What Does The State Department SBIR Award Require?

Agile Defense said the SBIR award calls for a variety of services, including open source training and support for U.S. embassies and the on-location monitoring of International Special Security Event threats. Automation tools will also be provided to enhance the threat detection and response capabilities of OSN, though these tools will be piloted in non-production environments to avoid operational disruptions.

Rick Wagner, Agile Defense CEO and a six-time Wash100 Award winner, described the contract as a key step in transitioning innovative approaches toward real-word applications.

“Agile Defense is uniquely positioned to bridge mission needs with modern solutions, delivering both operational continuity and forward-looking innovation that delivers the safety and effectiveness of U.S. diplomacy,” the company executive remarked.

How Did RevaComm Become an Agile Defense Company?

RevaComm became part of Agile Defense following the company’s acquisition of IntelliBridge in January. IntelliBridge had acquired RevaComm under an earlier deal in November 2023.