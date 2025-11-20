SAIC, HavocAI Partner to Support Pentagon’s CJADC2

SAIC and HavocAI have launched a new initiative to integrate autonomous maritime fleets into the U.S. Navy’s command and control architecture.

What Is the Partnership Designed to Deliver?

SAIC said Wednesday that the collaboration involves integrating its Joint Range Extension real-time, multi-domain communications and data backbone with HavocAI’s autonomy stack, which enables coordinated, self-organizing teams of unmanned vessels. The JRE system is designed to extend the range and interoperability of the Link 16 military tactical data link network.

“SAIC’s JRE has been the backbone of advanced joint interoperability for two decades and this partnership to bring HavocAI’s innovative autonomous platform into the fold will provide immediate operational value and drive the future of maritime operations for the U.S. Navy,” said Barbara Supplee, executive vice president of the Navy business group at SAIC. “The ability to seamlessly integrate dozens of autonomous vessels into our C2 architecture will provide warfighters with an unprecedented level of maritime domain awareness, sea denial, and sea control.”

How Does The Partnership Support CJADC2?

The addition of HavocAI-enabled vessels to Link 16 would allow managing unmanned maritime platforms as part of a single, global network of sensors and shooters. That approach aligns with the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control objectives to accelerate kill chains, merge data across services and allies, and strengthen decision-making in contested environments.

“This is a significant leap forward in expanding the capability of large-scale collaborative autonomy,” said Paul Lwin, CEO and co-founder of HavocAI. “By integrating with SAIC’s proven JRE infrastructure, we’re not just connecting our autonomous vessels to existing systems—we’re fundamentally enhancing how autonomous maritime systems receive and provide real-time tactical data within joint and coalition C2 systems.”

What Comes Next?

The companies are preparing the integrated architecture for demonstrations and fleet exercises. During those events, HavocAI-enabled vessels will push real-time situational awareness data through JRE to maritime operations centers, offering a preview of how distributed autonomy may operate inside the Navy’s future command and control construct.