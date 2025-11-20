The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command has awarded Arcfield a $70 million contract under the Hypersonic Test Engineering, Mission Planning and Systems II, or HyTEMPS II, program .

Gain insight into the Army’s 2030 vision at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Discover how the service is modernizing, streamlining contracting and advancing a unified network that aligns with national defense initiatives.

What Is the Scope of the HyTEMPS II Contract Award?

The company said Tuesday that as the prime contractor for the HyTEMPS II program, it is tasked with delivering mission support for hypersonic flight tests. It will develop and deploy hardware and software capabilities for flight data telemetry, secure communications, data collection and test architecture design.

The five-year award, issued as a task order through the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition for Integrated Services Plus, or OASIS+, contract vehicle, is intended to support the Department of Defense’s expanding hypersonic flight test schedule and accelerate capability validation.

“Our team’s proven expertise in test and evaluation will help accelerate the development of mission-critical capabilities as hypersonic flight testing increases to meet the DOW’s strategic objectives,” said Kevin Kelly , chairman and CEO of Arcfield.

“Our ongoing support of the missile defense enterprise enables timely validation of capabilities for national initiatives such as Golden Dome for America,” continued the 2024 Wash100 Award winner.