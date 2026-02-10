Sabel Systems has launched TDPWerx , a commercial off-the-shelf software product designed to automate validation of Technical Data Packages, or TDPs, used across Department of War acquisition, production and sustainment programs.

As legacy systems slow mission speed, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22 highlights how top officials are modernizing government technology through AI, cyber and enterprise IT. Register now to join the conversation.

What Is TDPWerx Designed to Do?

TDPWerx supports DOW program managers and original equipment manufacturer engineering teams responsible for reviewing and accepting technical data, the Beavercreek, Ohio-based company said Monday. The platform automates manual review tasks, shortening validation timelines and enhancing data consistency across acquisition, manufacturing and sustainment while helping teams manage risk and maintain production readiness.

“TDPWerx delivers speed without sacrificing rigor,” said Shawn Purvis , CEO of Sabel Systems. “By automating validation and communications across more than 160 standards and integrating with leading CAD and PLM platforms, we help programs maintain compliance, reduce risk, and stay ready from day one,” the four-time Wash100 Award winner added.

What Results Has TDPWerx Achieved?

TDPWerx has demonstrated strong early results, delivering a 370-fold expansion in validation coverage and cutting review cycles by up to 50 percent compared with traditional methods. The platform was used on a particular U.S. Army program, where it reviewed more than 17,000 parts and assemblies in under 30 days, executing 93 million automated checks against standards such as MIL-STD-31000, ISO 10303 and ASME Y14, which helped drive an estimated $36 million in cost avoidance per major review.

Prior Sabel Systems Digital Modernization Efforts

As part of the broader push into digital capabilities, Sabel Systems launched Sabel Digital Labs in August 2025, a digital laboratory focused on digital engineering, sustainment, acquisition and operations. Sabel also expanded its partnership with Edge Total Intelligence to accelerate the use of digital engineering and digital twin platforms across defense manufacturing, maritime and other warfighting domains.