Rob Turner , former FBI chief security officer, has been named vice president of government at Strider Technologies .

What Will Robert Turner Do at Strider?

In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, Strider said Turner will support local, state and federal agencies in leveraging the company’s strategic intelligence capabilities to counter threats from adversarial nation-states.

“Rob’s deep experience and leadership at the intersection of national security, governance, and operational risk will help our U.S. government partners utilize Strider’s strategic intelligence informed, confident decisions with speed as they navigate increasingly complex threats,” said Greg Levesque , CEO and co-founder of Strider.

Who Is Robert Turner?

Turner is a senior national security executive with more than 22 years at the FBI, most recently serving as CSO and assistant director, leading global security and operational strategy across domestic and international offices. Previously, he was the FBI’s deputy assistant director and section chief for counterespionage, providing executive leadership in insider threat investigations and cross-agency risk strategy within the intelligence community. He also became an assistant special agent in charge of the Baltimore division.

Turner began his FBI career as a special agent focused on counterintelligence, serving as a case agent in the high-profile Ghost Stories espionage case. Earlier in his career, he founded a technology startup acquired by The Spear Group and worked as a project engineer for Winter Construction, managing large-scale construction initiatives.