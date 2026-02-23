in Cybersecurity, News

Fortinet Federal CTO Says Resilience Will Drive 2026 Cyber Priorities

Felipe Fernandez / Fortinet Federal
Fortinet Federal CTO Felipe Fernandez. Fortinet Federal's Felipe Fernandez said resilience will drive federal cybersecurity.
Felipe Fernandez CTO Fortinet Federal

Felipe Fernandez, chief technology officer of Fortinet Federal, said federal cybersecurity in 2026 will be defined by resilience as agencies navigate rapid artificial intelligence adoption, escalating supply chain risks, workforce instability and funding uncertainty.

Fortinet Federal CTO Says Resilience Will Drive 2026 Cyber Priorities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together top government and industry leaders to confront escalating cyber threats and advance zero trust and federal cybersecurity priorities. Secure your spot today!

Fernandez said in a blog post published Thursday on Fortinet Federal that while AI is at the center of modernization, the more significant transformation is building resilience across personnel, systems architecture and partnerships amid constant disruption.

How Is AI Reshaping the Landscape?

With AI playing a key role in nearly every government operation, including cybersecurity, manufacturing, defense and critical infrastructure, the federal AI Action Plan will help shape how agencies deploy and govern these technologies.

Fernandez cautioned that AI systems must not be treated as a single capability. Each part of the platform, including models, data pipelines, workflows, code repositories and supporting infrastructure, has its own dependencies and risks, requiring careful oversight and protection.

Why Does Workforce Stability Matter?

Cybersecurity depends on skilled personnel to manage systems, interpret threats, make time-sensitive decisions and adjust defensive posture under pressure. Workforce instability, such as temporary loss of seasoned cybersecurity personnel, can delay modernization efforts and technology refresh cycles.

What Role Does Architectural Diversity Play?

Architectural diversity strengthens resilience by reducing dependence on any single platform. While consolidation can simplify management and compliance, it may create single points of failure. Agencies are encouraged to maintain flexible architectures that anticipate disruption and sustain operations even in degraded environments.

How Must Collaboration Evolve?

Fernandez called for stronger public-private collaboration, advocating for more transparent, two-way information sharing so intelligence can be applied operationally. He said providers need better visibility into agency threats, while agencies need clearer feedback on how shared data is applied.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Rob Turner. Former FBI CSO Rob Turner has been appointed vice president of government at Strider.
Former FBI CSO Rob Turner Named as VP of Government at Strider
Photo / ArchIntel Property
Greg Little, Keith Strier, Thiyagu Ramasamy and Joseph Larson. These tech execs will speak at an upcoming GovCon event
Spotlight on Palantir, AI at 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit