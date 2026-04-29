Ribbon Communications Promotes Rick Marmurek to EVP, CFO

Ribbon Communications has promoted Rick Marmurek, deputy chief financial officer and chief accounting officer, to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 1.

The company said Tuesday Marmurek will continue to serve as chief accounting officer and succeed John Townsend, who will depart the company on April 30 to pursue another professional opportunity.

Bruce McClelland, president and CEO of Ribbon Communications, welcomed Marmurek’s addition to the company’s executive leadership team.

“Rick has been a visible leader within the organization for more than a decade and has developed deep knowledge of our operations, the markets in which we operate, and our customers. We believe Rick brings an unparalleled breadth of financial leadership, deep accounting expertise, and knowledge of the business to support and advance Ribbon’s strategy. We wish John the best in his next opportunity,” McClelland added.

Who Is Rick Marmurek?

Marmurek is a certified public accountant who has more than 35 years of financial experience, including over 15 years with Ribbon Communications and its predecessor companies.

He has served as senior VP, deputy CFO and chief accounting officer since 2024. Before that, he held the role of SVP and chief accounting officer starting in 2018.

Marmurek worked at Nokia for 10 years, focusing on tax-related functions. He began his career in public accounting at Coopers and Lybrand.

The University of Texas at Austin accounting graduate holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

What Is Ribbon Communications?

Ribbon Communications is a provider of voice communications software, IP routing and optical networking platforms to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, and customers in critical infrastructure and defense sectors.

The company also supports government missions with Joint Interoperability Test Command-certified platforms listed on the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Approved Products List.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview, Jason Brumfield, VP of U.S. federal sales at Ribbon Communications, highlighted the company’s engagement with defense customers, as well as its focus on cloud opportunities and emerging applications of artificial intelligence.