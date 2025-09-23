in Contract Awards, News

Army Awards Raytheon $271M Contract Modification for TOW Missile Production

Logo/rtx.com
Raytheon logo. The RTX business received a contract modification from the Army for full-rate production of the TOW missile.
Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, has secured a $271.4 million contract modification for full-rate production of the tube-launched, optically tracked, wireless-guided missile system, including the TOW Obsolescence and Safety 2B variant.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, issued the contract, with work to be performed in Tucson, Arizona, through Feb. 29, 2028, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Previous TOW Procurement

The latest award follows a $322.5 million fixed-price-incentive contract awarded to Raytheon Land and Air Defense Systems in August 2023 for the TOW 2B missile, with delivery expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026.

The TOW missile system is a long-range, anti-armor, anti-fortification and anti-amphibious landing weapon used across multiple launch platforms, including the Improved Target Acquisition System, the Stryker anti-tank guided missile vehicle and the Army’s future XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

