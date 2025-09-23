in Executive Moves, News

Sean Cox Named VP of FBI Client Relations at ITC Federal

ITC Federal VP Sean Cox. ITC Federal has appointed Sean Cox as vice president of FBI client relations.
ITC Federal announced on LinkedIn Monday that Sean Cox, a seasoned federal IT and mission support leader, has joined the company as its new vice president of FBI client relations.

Cox will leverage more than three decades of law enforcement and national security experience to strengthen the company’s ability to provide government agencies with innovative, secure, mission-ready services.

Before joining ITC Federal, Cox served as VP of justice and law enforcement at Paradyme, where he led the company’s federal growth strategy and implemented advanced technologies to enhance operations across investigative, intelligence and public safety domains.

Cox was director of law enforcement business development at General Dynamics Information Technology, where he focused on driving strategic growth across the federal contracting sector, particularly for Department of Justice agencies. He also spent over a year at Eastman as head of insider threat.

Cox’s 22-Year FBI Career

Cox served in the FBI for over 22 years, culminating in his appointment as special agent in charge of the Springfield Division. He was also section chief for domestic counterintelligence operations, assistant special agent in charge of the St. Louis division’s national security branch, supervisory special agent in Milwaukee and FBI Headquarters, and special agent in the Chicago division.

He began his career in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff and correctional officer with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

