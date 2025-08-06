Quintin Jones has been appointed vice president and head of North America at Spire Global. The data, analytics and space services provider said Monday that Jones will be assigned to its headquarters, manage North American operations and direct the company’s growth initiatives in the region. He will also work to expand the company’s business in the U.S. and Canada and boost engagement with federal customers and stakeholders.

Commenting on his appointment, Jones said he was honored to be part of the company.

“What truly sets Spire apart, though, is its people — they are the center of the universe, and their passion and expertise are the driving force behind everything the company does,” he said.

“Together, we’ll scale our impact across North America, strengthen critical partnerships, and accelerate growth across both commercial and government sectors, delivering trusted insights that shape decisions on Earth and beyond,” he added.

Who Is Quintin Jones?

Jones brings to his new position over 30 years of experience in technology, international strategy and defense, including leadership roles in the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy. Just before joining Spire, Jones served as the chief of staff to the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Armed Forces. Previously, he served as an adjunct professor at the Marine Corps University.

Spire Global’s Theresa Condor Shares Thoughts

Spire Global CEO Theresa Condor welcomed his appointment.

“Quintin has a rare combination of operational excellence and strategic vision developed through years of leadership at the highest levels of government. His deep understanding of mission-critical operations and ability to navigate complex stakeholder environments will be invaluable as we continue expanding the impact of our space-based solutions across essential domains,” she said.