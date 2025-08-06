in Contract Awards, DOD, News

6 Companies Secure Spots on $245M USACE Construction Services Contract

Logo/usace.army.mil
USACE logo. The U.S. Army has awarded six companies spots on a $245 million construction services contract.
Construction services

Whiting-Turner Contracting and five other companies will compete for task orders in a $245 million U.S. Army multiple task order contract for general repair and construction primarily in the north region of the Army Corps of Engineers’ Mobile District in Alabama. Funding and work sites will be determined per task order, with completion expected by Aug. 3, 2030, the Department of Defense said Monday.

USACE Solicitation for Contractors’ Pool

The award followed a USACE solicitation on SAM.gov to form a pool of contractors to bid for firm fixed-price task orders in design–build construction projects for real property, facilities and their systems and components in the Mobile District.

Bidders from the pool will need to provide all items that the task orders require, such as plant, labor supervision, tools, materials and equipment. The contract is also applicable to other projects anywhere within the Mobile District area of responsibility. 

A total of 19 offers were received for the requirement. The other contractors in the USACE pool are:

  • B.L. Harbert International
  • Brasfield & Gorrie
  • Caddell Construction 
  • Hensel Phelps 
  • Korte Construction
mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

