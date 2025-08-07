The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded IEM International a contract to provide services under the Community Compass Technical Assistance and Capacity Building Program.

IEM said Wednesday that it will work with program grantees to improve their knowledge, skills and tools for implementing HUD programs and policies that meet their community needs.

What Is Community Compass?

HUD’s Community Compass program provides organizations and communities with support, including resources, training and expert guidance to help them develop skills, processes and systems needed to address community development, fair housing and planning challenges.

IEM has secured nine awards since 2016 to deliver implementation support services to grantees of the Office of Community Planning and Development and its Office of Disaster Recovery, and the Office of Public Housing.

IEM has completed 19 projects across 13 states, including the development of disaster-related toolkits, trainings, workshops and webinars for public housing authorities and the provision of grantee-specific technical assistance and training.

Commenting about the latest award, IEM President and CEO Bryan Koon said the contract is a recognition of the company’s past decade of exceptional support to the program. “We help close the gap between theory and practice, knitting together on-the-ground practical knowledge and compliance with federal regulations, goals, requirements and guidance.”