PsiQuantum Begins Quantum Facility Construction in Chicago

PsiQuantum has begun construction of a quantum computing facility in Chicago to house systems designed to deliver about 1 million qubits of quantum computing power, TradingView reported Friday.

How Is Construction Progressing on PsiQuantum’s Chicago Facility?

PsiQuantum co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Peter Shadbolt shared an image of the site on X, noting that crews installed about 500 tons of steel in six days for the facility.

PsiQuantum said the facility is intended to house fault-tolerant quantum computers that could support next-generation artificial intelligence supercomputers.

In September, PsiQuantum announced that it had raised over $1 billion in its Series E funding round to support the development of the facility and fault-tolerant quantum computers.

What Leadership & Partnership Moves Has PsiQuantum Announced?

PsiQuantum recently appointed semiconductor industry veteran Victor Peng as interim CEO as it moves toward large-scale deployment of its quantum computing platforms.

The company has also expanded collaborations aimed at advancing quantum applications and infrastructure, including support from Jacobs to advance the development of the Illinois quantum facility and its partnership with Lockheed Martin on quantum computing initiatives to address defense, aerospace and national security challenges.

The company is also working with NVIDIA on multiple development efforts, including quantum algorithms and software, integration between graphic processing units and quantum processing units and the advancement of PsiQuantum’s silicon photonics platform.