Former NSA executive Scott Fear was named senior strategic adviser at Peraton

Fear retired from the NSA in May after nearly 39 years of service

He most recently served as NSA chief information officer and director of capabilities

Peraton has appointed former National Security Agency executive Scott Fear as senior strategic adviser for enterprise IT following nearly four decades at the intelligence agency. The company announced the appointment Tuesday on LinkedIn.

Who Is Scott Fear?

Fear retired from the National Security Agency in May after nearly 39 years of service, where he directed large, complex hardware and software development organizations. Throughout his career, the senior executive built deep experience in cyber operations and enterprise IT transformation. He also has a track record of helping guide the integration of emerging technologies into national security and intelligence missions.

What Experience Does Fear Bring to Peraton?

Fear most recently served as chief information officer and director of capabilities. He also served as senior manager for processing and analytic capabilities for three years and was previously a senior manager for computer network operations for three years. He spent most of his NSA career, which started in 1987, as an intelligence community professional, according to his LinkedIn profile.

What Is Peraton?

Peraton is a technology and national security company that integrates mission capabilities and delivers enterprise IT services for government customers, with technologies that defend against threats in both digital and physical operating domains.