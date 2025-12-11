Parsons has secured a three-year, $88 million single-award task order to provide support for the Air Base Air Defense, or ABAD, mission of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The latest award raises the value of the ABAD indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Parsons received in 2021 to $192 million, according to a press release published Wednesday.

What Is the Scope of Parsons’ New ABAD Task Order?

Work under the task order includes equipment procurement and configuration, system integration, operator training, technical support and maintenance services. These efforts are aimed at sustaining mission readiness, operational reliability and the effectiveness of air defense systems in Europe and Africa.

The potential 10-year, $953 million ABAD base contract covers the development, operation and maintenance of a layered base security system for USAFE-AFAFRICA. Prior to the new award under the IDIQ, the company received a $94.5 million task order in June to enhance command and control and early warning capabilities at Air Force bases in Europe and Africa.