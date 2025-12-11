in Contract Awards, News

Parsons Receives $88M USAF Task Order for Air Base Air Defense Mission

Mike Kushin / LinkedIn
Mike Kushin. USAF awarded Parsons a task order to support the Air Base Air Defense mission.
Mike Kushin President, Defense & Intel, Parsons

Parsons has secured a three-year, $88 million single-award task order to provide support for the Air Base Air Defense, or ABAD, mission of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The latest award raises the value of the ABAD indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Parsons received in 2021 to $192 million, according to a press release published Wednesday.

What Is the Scope of Parsons’ New ABAD Task Order?

Work under the task order includes equipment procurement and configuration, system integration, operator training, technical support and maintenance services. These efforts are aimed at sustaining mission readiness, operational reliability and the effectiveness of air defense systems in Europe and Africa.

The potential 10-year, $953 million ABAD base contract covers the development, operation and maintenance of a layered base security system for USAFE-AFAFRICA. Prior to the new award under the IDIQ, the company received a $94.5 million task order in June to enhance command and control and early warning capabilities at Air Force bases in Europe and Africa.

“Our success on the ABAD mission draws from our team’s experience and proven track record, with this task order reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and expert support,” said Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence at Parsons.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Photo: Kevin Plexico/LinkedIn
Kevin Plexico. The SVP of information solutions at Deltek commented on the top contracting opportunities for FY 2026.
Deltek Highlights FY 2026 Top Federal Contracting Opportunities, GovCon Market Trends
Dave Walsh. The Parry Labs chief technology officer commented on the integration of EC Micro into the BQM-177A drone.
Parry Labs, Shield AI Partner to Support Navy Autonomous Combat Project