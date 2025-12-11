A new Deltek analysis identifies the top federal government opportunities for fiscal year 2026 across both unrestricted and small business set-aside segments.

“Government contractors rely on the early access to accurate information Deltek provides to gain critical insights that help them plan for the year ahead, no matter how market conditions may shift,” Kevin Plexico, senior vice president of information solutions at Deltek, said in a statement published Wednesday.

Kevin Plexico will speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 GovCon Executive Leadership Summit, where senior executives from government and industry will gather to discuss priorities and strategies shaping the future of federal contracting. Register now to secure your seat at this Feb. 26 event and join the conversation with top leaders driving innovation and impact.

“Each year, our team of analysts supporting GovWin IQ leverages its unparalleled expertise to identify key opportunities for federal contractors and ensure that they can make the most informed decisions to grow their business,” added Plexico, a six-time Wash100 awardee and a GovCon Expert.

What Are the Key GovCon Market Trends for FY 2026?

Deltek stated that the top GovCon market trends for FY 2026 include projected increases in federal contract spending amid a decline in prime opportunities, rising small business contract awards and potential impacts of the government shutdown and changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation on some opportunities.

What Are the Top 3 FY26 Unrestricted GovCon Opportunities in Deltek’s Report?

One of Deltek’s reports highlights the top 20 unrestricted federal contracting opportunities for FY 2026, totaling approximately $835 billion.

The top three unrestricted GovCon opportunities cited in the report are the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Community Care Network Next Generation contract program valued at $196 billion; the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services, or OASIS, Plus Multi-Agency Contract worth approximately $172.4 billion; and the U.S. Army’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, or LOGCAP, VI valued at $82 billion.

According to the report, civilian agencies lead in total contract value and professional services top both the overall value and the number of opportunities.

What Are the Top 3 Small Business Set-Aside Opportunities for FY 2026?

In another Deltek report, the company listed the top 10 FY 2026 small business federal contract opportunities, worth approximately $45 billion combined.

The top three small business set-aside federal opportunities are the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Solutions for Intelligence Analysis, or SIA, 3 contract worth approximately $17.1 billion; the Department of Homeland Security’s Wide Temporary Facilities and Services contract valued at about $7.5 billion; and the Army’s Prototype Integration Facility PIF 2027, or PIF IV, contract worth approximately $6 billion.