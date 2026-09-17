NT Concepts’ PLANK platform has been deemed “awardable” on the Tradewinds Marketplace and its SBIR/STTR aisle

The status is meant to accelerate PLANK’s federal procurement pathway

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NT Concepts ‘ Predictive Logistics Autonomous Network Kill-chain, or PLANK, platform has achieved dual “Awardable” status on the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and the marketplace’s SBIR/STTR aisle.

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The company said Tuesday the dual designation will help streamline the procurement of the PLANK platform by DOW components and other federal government customers through Phase III acquisition pathways.

What Is PLANK From NT Concepts?

PLANK is a predictive logistics platform designed to close the gap between combat operations and sustainment logistics for units operating in disconnected, intermittent and limited, or DDIL, bandwidth environments. The platform combines a tactical data mesh with localized AI agents to keep operations and logistics data synchronized without relying on constant connectivity.

At the core of PLANK is FastSync, a patent-pending translation engine that converts raw tactical communications into structured data that AI agents and knowledge graphs can use. The platform applies this data to predictive ammunition forecasting, automatically generating resupply timelines before shortages occur, and organizes operational orders into a continuously updated knowledge graph. It also incorporates edge-native generative AI models that allow service members to query supply data and generate reports using natural language.

Bhargavi Kodali , chief information officer at NT Concepts , said the platform shows how mission-focused AI can deliver value in forward, degraded and time-constrained environments.

“PLANK is built on a simple premise: readiness is not just about what forces have, but how fast they can see, predict, and move what they need,” Kodali said. “Rather than requiring pristine enterprise data or constant connectivity, the platform bridges tactical operations and sustainment data at the edge to reduce decision lag, alleviate Soldier cognitive burden, and give commanders a decisive advantage in DDIL conditions.”

What Is CDAO Tradewinds?

Tradewinds is CDAO’s acquisition ecosystem designed to support alternative approaches to technology acquisition and procurement across the Pentagon. The platform currently supports more than 120 DOW organizations and leverages existing acquisition authorities to speed up the procurement of capabilities.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a centralized platform featuring technologies intended for defense applications. It features vendor-submitted video pitches that are evaluated against federal standards as part of its approach to identifying technology platforms for government consideration.

In July, NT Concepts secured dual Awardable status on CDAO Tradewinds for its Nights Watch adversarial AI platform.