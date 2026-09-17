CDM Smith Appoints Daniel Clark as CFO

Clark succeeds Thierry Desmaris, who is retiring after more than a decade at the firm

He brings over 20 years of experience in architecture, engineering and construction

Clark started his career as an engineer before moving into finance

CDM Smith has named Daniel Clark chief financial officer, putting him in charge of financial strategy, enterprise risk management and governance at the employee-owned engineering firm.

Clark will succeed Thierry Desmaris, the Boston company said Wednesday. Desmaris is retiring after more than 10 years at CDM Smith.

What Background Does Daniel Clark Bring?

Clark brings over two decades of experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industry. He began his career as an engineer before moving into finance.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Tim Wall, chairman and CEO of CDM Smith, said Clark’s financial and engineering experience suits the company’s evolving business, citing his understanding of project delivery and disciplined investment.

What Federal Work Does CDM Smith Hold?

The privately held firm operates in the water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities sectors.

Its CEC-CDM Smith II joint venture holds a position on a $900 million Army Corps of Engineers contract covering coastal protection, flood management, environmental restoration and water resources work. The company also supports Risk Mitigation Consulting under a $95 million Navy contract for mission assurance assessments of installation infrastructure and facility control systems.

CDM Smith appointed Mike Shourds as delivery director in April, giving him oversight of design-build and integrated project delivery for water, federal and industrial programs.