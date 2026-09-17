Commvault Extends FedRAMP High Cloud Service to MSP Partners

Commvault Cloud for Government supports hybrid, software-as-a-service and on-premises workloads

MSPs can use the service to help federal agencies and defense contractors recover from cyber incidents and outages

The FedRAMP High authorization provides inherited security controls for participating MSPs

Commvault has made its FedRAMP High Authorized cloud service available to qualified managed service provider, or MSP, partners serving U.S. federal agencies and defense industrial base organizations, the New Jersey-based company said Tuesday.

What Can MSPs Offer Federal Customers?

Through the Commvault MSP model, providers can deliver data protection and cyber resilience services using Commvault Cloud for Government. The cloud service received FedRAMP High authorization in 2024 , allowing it to handle sensitive information in federal cloud environments. It supports hybrid, software-as-a-service and on-premises workloads in federal environments.

The company said the Commvault Cloud for Government can also help providers address cybersecurity and compliance requirements tied to the FedRAMP and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

Commvault’s FedRAMP High authorization provides inherited security controls that can address portions of MSPs’ security responsibilities, according to the company.

How Does Commvault Cloud for Government Support Recovery?

MSPs can use the service to help federal agencies and defense contractors recover data and restore critical operations following cyber incidents, outages and other disruptions.

Commvault said its FedRAMP High authorization also enabled it to achieve CMMC Level 2 compliance and can support applicable requirements under NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC within customers’ environments and assessment scopes.

What Did Executives Say?