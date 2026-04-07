Modern Technology Solutions Inc. is moving to a new corporate headquarters in Metro Park, 6361 Walker Lane, Alexandria, Virginia.

The company said Thursday that the relocation aligns with its vision for long-term success by attracting top talent and delivering its mission-critical technologies and services to new customers and partners.

“Our new location at Metro Park reflects our commitment to investing in our employees, customers, and partners while positioning ourselves for continued success,” stated Kevin Robinson, president and CEO of MTSI.

What Does MTSI’s New Corporate HQ Offer?

Robinson said the new corporate headquarters is specifically designed to encourage collaboration and drive innovation.

“We designed the new HQ to foster innovation, collaboration, and excellence and to ensure we remain at the forefront of delivering the high-quality solutions and services that define MTSI,” the chief executive shared. “We look forward to building on three decades of success in Alexandria and to the opportunities this relocation will bring for our team and stakeholders. Stay tuned for updates as we settle into our new home!”

MTSI has been in the Northern Virginia area for 33 years.

The announcement of a new HQ comes a month after the company said it completed an expansion of its facility in Dayton, Ohio, to strengthen collaboration with defense and intelligence community partners. The facility expanded the company’s total regional footprint to more than 30,000 square feet.

How Does MTSI Support Government Missions?

MTSI supports government customers through systems engineering, technology integration and operational support across a range of mission areas. Under a potential $416 million Defense Information Systems Agency contract, the company is delivering technical, programmatic and operational support to the Air Force Global Strike Command to enhance sensors, weapon systems, munitions and training.

The company also provides engineering and cybersecurity services for advanced simulation architectures under a potential $48.5 million contract awarded by the Air Force in 2025.

In the space domain, MTSI performs systems engineering, integration and testing for space-based interceptor programs under a contract valued at more than $200 million.

The company is also involved in Digital Bloodhound, a Space Systems Command initiative focused on defensive cyber operations, software development and cloud-based capabilities.