MITRE Secures $584M Air Force Contract to Continue Supporting National Security Engineering Center

"Mitre Corporation logo' by the The MITRE Corporation, http://www.mitre.org, Licensed under Public domain
MITRE logo. The Air Force has awarded a contract to MITRE to remain as the NSEC's administrator.
NSEC administration

MITRE has secured a $583.9 million sole-source contract to keep supporting the Air Force as the administrator of the National Security Engineering Center, or NSEC.

Air Force Contract Details

The cost-reimbursement continuation contract also supports foreign military sales to various countries, the Department of Defense said Friday. Work will be carried out in Bedford, Massachusetts; McLean, Virginia; and other locations within and outside the U.S, with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. The contracting activity is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. The contract exercises an option under a previously-issued basic award.

What Does NSEC Do?

Funded by the Air Force, NSEC partners with military and intelligence organizations to conduct R&D efforts aimed at addressing national security challenges. It is one of the six federally funded research and development centers operated by MITRE.

