BENS Names Justin Freeh to Board of Directors

Justin Freeh/Business Executives for National Security
Intelibits President and COO Justin Freeh. BENS named Freeh to its board of directors.
Business Executives for National Security has appointed Justin Freeh, president and chief operating officer of artificial intelligence and machine learning prototyping company Intelibits, to the board of directors.

In an email to ExecutiveBiz, Freeh said he is excited to bring to the BENS’ board his perspectives as a technology executive, military officer and a nonprofit leader as the organization works to help address U.S. national security challenges.

Who Is Justin Freeh?

Before Intelibits, Freeh was president and COO of cybersecurity company SCATR.

His industry career included time as president and COO of defense technology company Ncyber and vice president of operations and chief legal counsel at SAIFE.

The U.S. Navy veteran is the founder and president of the Custodes Libertatis Memorial Foundation and co-founder of Littoral Capital Partners.

Freeh is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and serves on the boards of trustees of the Naval War College Foundation and the Institute of World Politics.

The U.S. Naval Academy graduate and an active private investor has a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders' perspectives on government technology trends.

