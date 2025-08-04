CostPerform is making available its enterprise cost and performance management software to the public sector with the help of Carahsoft Technology under a partnership agreement between the two companies.

Software Certifications and Features

CostPerform is a General Services Administration-approved supplier, Carahsoft said Thursday. Its software platform has also gained certifications and accreditations from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, Library of Congress and the Office of Personnel Management.

CostPerform’s platform features advanced methodologies for detailed service delivery cost calculations and operational effectiveness measurements. It is also designed for streamlining financial reporting, enhancing accountability and compliance with regulatory standards.

Executives’ Remarks on Partnership

The partnership expands government agencies’ access to tools vital for optimizing and modernizing their financial management operations, said Laura Howton, Carahsoft sales director. “We look forward to working with CostPerform and our reseller partners to meet the growing demand for accountability and efficiency in the public sector,” the Carahsoft executive added.

Sander den Hartog, CostPerform CEO, noted the challenge that government agencies face in complying with federal requirements on accurate cost management. “Our partnership with Carahsoft will help us provide the tools needed to deliver cost transparency, streamline regulatory reporting and improve resource allocation across the public sector,” the company head remarked.

Government users can access the CostPerform tool through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule. It is also available through the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.