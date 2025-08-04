L3Harris Technologies has conducted a demonstration of the first power plant system for the Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion System , or SCEPS.

Register for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit and gain valuable insights on the latest initiatives and challenges shaping the future of naval operations.

The defense contracting company said Friday the tests confirmed the power plant system’s functionality and performance. With this development, L3Harris will proceed with the SCEPS design verification testing in late 2025.

L3Harris is developing a proof of design for SCEPS propulsion for the Navy’s MK 54 MOD 2 torpedo, including the power plant system and an integrated tail and torpedo afterbody assembly. The company is also using its funds to build and test prototype SCEPS components.

What Is SCEPS?

SCEPS is an advanced propulsion technology designed to power the U.S. Navy’s MK 54 MOD 2 Increment 2 Advanced Lightweight Torpedo. The system utilizes a lithium boiler to produce heat to convert water into steam, which drives a turbine to propel the torpedo towards its target.

The lone SCEPS manufacturing capability within the U.S. industrial base is located at L3Harris’ Center of Excellence for Undersea Propulsion Manufacturing in Orlando, Florida.