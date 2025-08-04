in Contract Awards, DOD, News

IMT Defense Receives $358M Army Contract Modification for M795 Metal Part Assemblies

U.S. Army logo. The Army has awarded IMT Defense a contract modification for M795 metal part assemblies.
IMT Defense has secured a modification valued about $358 million to a previously awarded contract for the delivery of metal part assemblies for 155-millimeter M795 artillery projectiles to the U.S. Army. The modification brings the contract’s total cumulative value to approximately $749.8 million, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work Location Assigned Per Task Order

The requirement was solicited online, with one bid received. Funds will be obligated and work locations will be provided with each task order. The expected completion date is Nov. 21, 2027.

The company booked the initial supply contract for the M795 projectiles in November 2022.

In December 2023, IMT Defense also secured a modification to a separate contract worth $654.5 million for the supply of 155mm M1128 artillery metal components to the Army. Under the contract, it will compete with General Dynamics‘ ordnance and tactical systems business for task orders expected through April 2028.

Written by Arthur McMiler

