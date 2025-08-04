General Dynamics Bath Iron Works will build an additional DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer for the U.S. Navy. The new vessel order exercises an option in a multi-year contract that the service branch awarded the company in 2023, General Dynamics said Thursday.

Charles Krugh, Bath Iron Works president, conveyed the company’s pride in its selection to build the new vessel and thanked the Congressional committee that added its construction to the fiscal year 2025 defense appropriations bill. “We are clawing back schedule so we can deliver more Bath-built ships to our Navy,” the executive of the General Dynamics unit said.

Shipbuilding Contract Lineup

Bath Iron Works is currently building Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer DDG 124, the future Harvey C. Barnum Jr., as well as DDG 127, the future Patrick Gallagher. Its shipbuilding team is also working on Flight III configuration destroyers DDG 126, the future Louis H. Wilson Jr.; DDG 130, the future William Charette; DDG 132, the future Quentin Walsh; DDG 134, the future John E. Kilmer; and DDG 136, the future Richard G. Lugar.

The new Navy Arleigh Burke-class order, DDG-148, will be named after Kyle Carpenter, a Marine corporal and youngest living Medal of Honor recipient, Sen. Susan Collins, Senate appropriations committee chair, announced Thursday. Carpenter received the medal in 2014 for shielding a fellow Marine from a grenade blast during his 2010 Afghanistan deployment.