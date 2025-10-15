Maximus has promoted Elizabeth McCarthy to vice president and market solution architect.

In a LinkedIn post, McCarthy said her new role focuses on “supporting Federal Civilian Agencies—partnering to deliver mission-driven, scalable technology solutions that advance public service and innovation across government.”

McCarthy’s Career Highlights

McCarthy brings more than two decades of leadership experience in digital modernization, program management and enterprise technology for government clients. She has been with Maximus for over three years, most recently serving as senior director and solutions architect and previously as senior director focused on Internal Revenue Service technology and digitalization. Earlier in her tenure, she managed large-scale technology programs, overseeing integration, automation and process improvement initiatives in support of federal customers.

Before joining Maximus, McCarthy spent over 12 years at SENTEL, where she held multiple leadership roles, including vice president of IT solutions and director of treasury services and IT solutions, leading projects for agencies such as the IRS and the U.S. Air Force. She started her career at Intuit, where she spent seven years as a tax analyst.

The new Maximus vice president holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration focused on marketing from Baylor University.

Her expertise spans digital strategy, program and project management, business development, agile software development and process improvement, with a focus on aligning innovative solutions to government missions, according to her LinkedIn profile.