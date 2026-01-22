Lockheed Martin has received a potential five-year, $99.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide lifecycle logistics, engineering and technical support for the Aegis weapon system on combatant ships and U.S. Coast Guard cutters and at land-based test and training sites.

What Is the Scope of the Navy Aegis Weapon System Technical Support Contract?

The Department of War said Wednesday the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a one-year base term worth approximately $22.2 million.

Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems business will perform work in Moorestown, New Jersey, through January 2027. If all options are exercised, contract work will continue through January 2031, bringing the contract’s ceiling value to $99.9 million.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division in California is obligating $1.6 million in fiscal 2026 operation and maintenance funds.

According to a request for information published in January 2025, the Aegis Weapon System core sustainment support contract covers engineering, logistics and technical support for all in-service or post-production AWS platforms on Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, Constellation-class frigates, USCG cutters and test and training sites, including the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center, Integrated Warfare Systems Laboratory and the Surface Combat Systems Center.

The selected vendor will also provide installation, repair, harvesting, refurbishment and limited equipment production support, integrated program management, and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages management services for AWS.

What Is the Aegis Weapon System?

The Aegis Weapon System is a centralized, automated command-and-control and weapons system used on U.S. Navy and allied warships. The system uses a wide range of sensors and weapons to provide integrated air and missile defense capabilities.

What Is Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems?

Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems, or RMS, business supports U.S. military branches, intelligence, civilian agencies and international military customers by providing integrated air and missile defense, littoral warfare, helicopters, radar, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, cyber, and training and logistics systems.

In July 2025, RMS secured three contracts totaling $3.1 billion from the Missile Defense Agency and the Navy to provide continued support for the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense weapon system.

RMS has approximately 35,000 employees worldwide, with software, computer systems and hardware engineering professionals making up the largest segment of its workforce.