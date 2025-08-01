Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics business has secured a $578.7 million firm-fixed price delivery order from the U.S. Navy to supply F-35 initial spare parts.

Navy Contract Details

Under the terms of the contract, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics will provide spare parts for the F-35 basic spares pool and global spares pool, the Department of Defense said Thursday. The contract also covers customer specific afloat spares and deployable spares pools as well as support labor.

Work will be carried out in Fort Worth, Texas, and is set for completion in June 2030.

The contract was awarded on a sole-source basis and was issued under a previously-awarded basic ordering agreement.