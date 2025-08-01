in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Secures $578M Navy Contract to Supply F-35 Spare Parts

Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin logo. The Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to deliver F-35 spare parts.
Navy contract award

Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics business has secured a $578.7 million firm-fixed price delivery order from the U.S. Navy to supply F-35 initial spare parts.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Secures $578M Navy Contract to Supply F-35 Spare Parts - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Don’t miss the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit on Aug. 26! Listen to naval and maritime experts as they discuss opportunities and challenges that the service branch faces. Gain insights into the latest developments in technology, policy, and strategy affecting the Navy.

Navy Contract Details

Under the terms of the contract, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics will provide spare parts for the F-35 basic spares pool and global spares pool, the Department of Defense said Thursday. The contract also covers customer specific afloat spares and deployable spares pools as well as support labor.

Work will be carried out in Fort Worth, Texas, and is set for completion in June 2030.

The contract was awarded on a sole-source basis and was issued under a previously-awarded basic ordering agreement.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Taylor Brooks

Mark DeMerse / Carahsoft
Mark DeMerse. The Carahsoft 5G exec elucidated how 5G affects and interplays with IoT, AI and Open RAN.
Carahsoft’s 5G Exec Mark DeMerse Talks Open RAN, IoT, AI, & Barriers to 5G Adoption
Photo / rtx.com
AMRAAM mounted on a fighter jet. Raytheon has received an Air Force contract for AMRAAM Lot 39 and 40 production.
Raytheon Books $3.5B Air Force AMRAAM Contract