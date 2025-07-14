The Naval Air Systems Command has received the first overhauled P-8A Poseidon aircraft from L3Harris Technologies.

The delivery, which L3Harris announced on Thursday, is part of a multi-year, $1.2 billion contract awarded in 2024, under which the company is tasked to provide maintenance and support services at its facility in Waco, Texas, and other locations for the Navy’s P-8A Poseidon aircraft fleet.

L3Harris is also supporting foreign military sales of the aircraft as part of the contract.

Maritime Patrol Aircraft

NAVAIR uses the aircraft for maritime patrol; long-range anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

“We’re keeping the Navy’s fleet mission-ready with this first P-8A delivery,” said Jason Lambert, president for ISR at L3Harris, adding, “Our proven expertise in aircraft maintenance enables us to enhance performance and extend fleet longevity.”

The company expects to induct up to nine aircraft during the first year of the contract. Seven are currently undergoing overhaul and are on track for delivery in the coming months.

Work scheduled to continue through September 2029.