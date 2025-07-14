Aerospace and national security company SNC and augmented reality technology company Red 6 have partnered to enhance U.S. military aviation training and operational capabilities .

Red 6-SNC Partnership Details

Red 6 said Wednesday that the strategic partnership involves SNC becoming a subcontractor on its $30 million Strategic Funding Increase, or STRATFI, contract with AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force. The STRATFI contract covers the development of the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System, or ATARS, platform, which works to generate realistic synthetic flight training experiences. With SNC’s support, airworthiness testing and evaluation plans will also be developed to allow for ATARS integration.

Remarks by SNC & Red 6 Executives

“Red 6’s revolutionary outdoor synthetic training technology represents exactly the kind of innovative thinking needed to transform military flight training. Their ATARS platform’s ability to create threat-relevant training scenarios will fundamentally enhance how we prepare our aircrews for operational challenges,” said Ray Fitzgerald , senior vice president of strategy at SNC.