The Department of State has approved the government of Lebanon’s request to purchase A-29 Super Tucano aircraft sustainment services and equipment for an estimated cost of $100 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday that SNC will serve as the principal contractor for the proposed foreign military sale.

Details of Lebanon’s A-29 Super Tocano FMS

The FMS is an update to Lebanon’s previous request to purchase cartridge-actuated and propellant-actuated devices, aircraft engines, aircraft and engine components, ground handling equipment, spare parts, accessories, and other consumables. The original FMS, worth $43.7 million, also included major and minor modifications, repair and return support, logistics, engineering, and technical services.

According to DCSA, the FMS will support the Lebanese Armed Forces, or LAF, against hostilities in southern Lebanon. The A-29 will enable the LAF to carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and close air support to ground maneuver operations.