Northrop Grumman has completed testing a second-stage rocket motor meant to provide ascent propulsion from another planet, such as Mars.

Rocket Motor Static Test

Northrop said the full-scale static test validated a change to the motor’s propellant, which has historically been used on the company’s STAR motor lineup. The change to the propellant sought to enhance overall vehicle performance.

The test was carried out at the company’s facility in Elkton, Maryland. The facility there works on solid and liquid propulsion systems and controls. It is also home to a business unit focused on propulsion for hypersonic, missile defense and space systems.

Remarks by Northrop’s MAPS Program Manager

According to Jeff Bemis , program manager of the Mars Ascent Propulsion System program at Northrop Grumman, the test demonstrated “a near-flight ready design using proven space materials and propellants.”

“We’ve been to Mars before using materials and propellants such as these. Our materials and propellants have a legacy of proven reliability and are well-suited for the extreme conditions of space and planetary protection requirements,” Bemis added.